City, chamber partner to highlight small businesses

In September, the city of Homewood and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce partnered to create an initiative called Small Business Spotlight, with the goal of bringing attention to businesses that are making an impact in the city.

The first business to be spotlighted is Pebblehurst Golf & Putter Lab, located on Linden Avenue. Pebblehurst began as a website specializing in golfing equipment and apparel, and its storefront opened to the public in April 2021. For founder Ron Smith, the store is a “lifelong dream.”

“I grew up playing with my granddad,” Smith said. “There are very few golfers in my family, but I fell in love with the sport very early. Never aspired to play professionally, … that’s not why I play.”

The store’s name is a portmanteau of Pebble Beach and Pinehurst, where Smith played golf with his grandfather. Pebblehurst carries a wide array of golfing wares for both casual golfers and professionals.

The store carries everything from clubs to speakers. For a novice to the sport, there are also lessons available. The store’s head professional, Garrett Powell, is PGA certified and was born and raised in Homewood.

“The majority of our products are items/brands not offered anywhere around,” Smith said. “We have most of the major equipment brands, but we specialize in the gear and accessories you can’t find elsewhere. Most importantly, you will not find better customer service anywhere in the industry.”

Alabama is known for football, but the state also loves golf, and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail directs some business to Pebblehurst.

“It brings golfers from all over within a few miles of the shop,” Smith said, “and we’ve had several of them stop by on their travels.”

Smith said he is thrilled to be the inaugural Small Business Spotlight.

“I think it’s very cool,” he said. “I absolutely love our community, and I’m proud to contribute in a positive way.”

He said he appreciates the city of Homewood for considering his business and believes that the spotlight will draw attention to and benefit the store.

Mayor Patrick McClusky will highlight a business each quarter, and applications to nominate a business are available on the Homewood Chamber of Commerce website.