City budget includes raises for city employees, stormwater improvements

Following months of discussion with firefighters and public conversations about the need for raises for first responders, the Homewood City Council made that a reality with a $1.2 million, 5% cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees in the new fiscal 2023 budget.

The proposal came from Mayor Patrick McClusky. That change comes as the city awaits word from the Jefferson County Personnel Board on if and how they will change pay grades for employees within that system, including Homewood employees.

The raises come after Homewood firefighters expressed concern that they had fallen behind neighboring municipalities in regards to cost-of-living adjustments given over the years. The city also shifted firefighters to a Kelly Day cycle, giving them an extra day off each month, and all employees will receive a bonus, based on years of experience, as the city ended fiscal 2022 with a surplus.

The council also passed about $300,000 in merit increases and absorbed a 6.4% increase in the cost of insurance for city employees.

Other priorities in this year’s budget, which totals $63 million, include stormwater improvement, with $1.3 million budgeted from federal funds. The city is awaiting the results of a survey that will help determine priorities and steps for improving stormwater management throughout Homewood. A report should come before the council sometime toward the end of 2022 or in early 2023, McClusky said.

Some projects are already underway. The council recently accepted a $754,000 bid to improve stormwater drainage on College Avenue.

Also included in this year’s budget was the approval for the city to sign a contract for ambulance services, as opposed to using Regional Paramedic Services or having the city handle transporting patients themselves. Mayor Patrick McClusky has had conversations with Lifeguard Ambulance Service, which said they can provide two transport units dedicated to the city and handle the cost of employees and insurance, saving the city the risk of being liable for any incidents. The city would pay the company through an annual contract. The project does not have to be bid.

The Fire Department will receive a new truck in a few years, part of this year’s budget, though it won’t be paid for until it arrives, McClusky said.

Other projects residents will hopefully see either this year or in the future include changes to U.S. 31 to improve traffic on Lakeshore Drive, the Interstate 65 diamond interchange also on Lakeshore and the extension of that road where it meets Highway 150 in Bessemer, McClusky said.

Sidewalks continue to be a priority, with plans for sidewalks to be added to Delcris Drive and Mecca Avenue. The council voted to split Delcris into phases, while a roughly $262,000 bid for Mecca Avenue sidewalks was accepted in late September.

Like residents and businesses, the city of Homewood has been hit by the impact of inflation, with labor shortages and rising fuel costs, McClusky said. The cost of supplies has also gone up and supply chain issues continue to be a problem, he said.

To view the entire fiscal 2023 budget, visit cityofhomewood.com/finances.