City asks residents to keep leaves out of gutters

× 1 of 2 Expand Leaves in gutters As residents pile leaves into the gutters, the gutters become clogged. × 2 of 2 Expand Leaves in gutters The city’s streets department asks residents to place leaves on their property instead of in the gutters to avoid clogged drains. Prev Next

The first day of fall was Tuesday, but as you collect leaves from your yard, the Homewood streets department is asking you to not leave them in your gutters.

Leaves left in gutters migrate into the city’s storm drains and clog them. The streets department has said they prefer leaves to be bagged. But if you leave the leaves out for the vacuum trucks to collect, you should leave them on your property to avoid clogging the drains.

— Submitted by Jennifer Andress