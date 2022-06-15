City approves agreement with Birmingham for The World Games

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media T-shirts with The World Games logo rest on a table as Nick Sellers, CEO of the World Games, announces the partnership of Alfa Insurance with the 2022 World Games at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena on Monday, March 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

With the upcoming World Games set to encompass the Birmingham area next month, the city of Homewood approved an agreement with the city of Birmingham to help Homewood’s northern neighbor during the event.

Homewood will provide police officers and other resources as needed during The World Games, which are set for July 7-17, said Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky at the June 13 council meeting.

Councilor Walter Jones praised the move.

“I think this is a great event for the region and it’s going to demonstrate intergovernmental workings as far as how we’re working together to make this successful,” Jones said.

Jones said he hopes the event will be a first step toward cities in the region working together in the future.

The council also honored head of the Inspections and Permits Department, Wyatt Pugh, for being named Alabama Code Official of the Year. They also honored outgoing Board of Zoning Adjustment members Beverly LeBoeuf and Joy Beth Smith for their years of service.

Probationary employees will now be eligible to use paid time off sooner after the council approved those changes. Probationary employees, those in their first year of service with the city, were previously not eligible to take leave during their first year of employment, though they accrued one sick day and one vacation day per month during that time. However, the Jefferson County Personnel Board now allows cities to revise their policies so long as they notify the board. Now, within their first year of employment, employees will be able to use their accrued sick leave and vacation time after 90 days of continuous employment.

In other business, the council:

Approved a rear yard fence being in the city right of way at 1509 Valley Place

Released a lien on 1117 Hardwick Lane

Dropped a front yard fence variance request at 1568 Berry Road at the request of the applicant

Declared two hydraulic garbage can tippers, lines, and brackets and a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe as surplus

Approved budget amendments and vouchers

Approved a request to work in city right of way at 1720, 1722, and 1724 27th Court South

Carried over a request for consideration for mile markers, signage, and statue for Lakeshore Trail

Annexed 1237 Millbrook Circle into the city

Carried over a request to set a public hearing for the vacating of right of way at 16th Street adjacent to 2901 Central Avenue

Set a public hearing for the requested rezoning of 2738 18th Street South from central business district to retail shopping district for July 11

Set a public hearing for discussion of a possible entertainment district in West Homewood for June 27

Set a public hearing for consideration of a front yard fence variance at 117 East Glenwood Drive for June 27

Set a public hearing for consideration of sign variances at 2901 Central Avenue for June 27

Set a public hearing to consider declaring the property located at 3016 Firefighter Lane a public nuisance due to several alleged violations for June 27