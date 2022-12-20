City again tables vacation of right of way next to Central Avenue Dentistry

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. The Homewood Environmental Commission planted a row of overcup oaks and bald cypresses down the median of Central Avenue in 2015. The HEC does these tree plantings every year, but this year it’s working on a new program to encourage plantings in Homewood residents’ yards.

The Homewood City Council again tabled the issue of whether to vacate the right of way adjacent to Central Avenue Dentistry.

An attorney for the Maniscalcos, who own the office, said they wanted to wait until more information is known about the potential development of adjacent property at 1707 Reese Street. That property is being developed by Len Shannon of Shannon Waltchack on behalf of Alabama Power. The Maniscalcos have indicated they would be willing to, upon the city vacating the right of way to the alley, sell an easement to the developers to use for access to their development.

While it is Shannon’s desire to see, among other tenants, one restaurant space on the property, that has not been decided, said Mark Gonzalez with Gonzalez, Strength and Associates, representing Shannon, who was out of the country at the Dec. 19 meeting.

For several months, the parties have gone back and forth trying to reach an agreement, with the Maniscalcos, who own the dentist office at 2901 Central Avenue, wanting the city to vacate the right of way, allowing them to use a small road for parking, which was previously done by the past owner.

However, Shannon has said if that alley is used for parking, it would hinder access to his development. There is a plan for 20 parking spaces at that development as well, including at least one ADA parking spot.

While the council voted to allow work to begin in the right of way next to the Reese Street development, with abstentions by Council President Alex Wyatt and Councilors John Hardin and Carlos Aleman, the vacation of right of way was again sent to the special issues committee, which will take it up in early January.

January meetings are set for Jan. 9 and 30. Committee meetings previously scheduled for Jan. 2 have been moved to Jan. 3 due to Jan. 2 being a city holiday.

