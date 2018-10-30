Changes to Homewood bus routes delayed

× Expand Sydney Cromwell BJCTA bus talks continue A BJCTA MAX bus leaves the Wildwood Walmart.

The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority has delayed the date that a number of changes to its routes across Birmingham, including Homewood, will take effect.

These changes were set to be implemented Monday, Nov. 5, but a press release from the BJCTA states that they will be delayed until Dec. 3. The press release's stated reason for the delay is to allow additional time for driver training and for riders to understand how the route changes will impact them.

In Homewood, these changes include:

Eliminating Route 39.

Adding the Wildwood Walmart stop from Route 39 to Route 3.

Merging stops on Route 42, which passes through 18th Street and U.S. 31 to Brookwood Medical Center, with Route 31, which travels between downtown, Vestavia Hills and Hoover. This will add Saturday service.

The city of Homewood is also pursuing the addition of Homewood stops on the Magic City Connector route, which runs along 20th Street downtown.

Bus route maps, timetables and other information can be found at maxtransit.org.