Celebrating a milestone for Susan Williams

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader

Susan Williams walked into a sweet surprise at work Feb. 24 at the CVS Pharmacy on U.S. 31. Every aisle and cash register had a sign announcing her 25th anniversary, and there were large banners hanging in front of the entrance and over the cash registers. Williams started working there when the business was a Big B drugstore, and she has formed personal relationships with her customers over the years. Will Weaver, the store operations manager, said she’s the hardest working person he’s ever met. Photo by Ingrid Schnader.