Brian Christine withdrawing from Jefferson County Commission race

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Christine. Dr. Brian Christine is running as a Republican for state Senate District 15. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Judge Mike Bolin at the Jefferson County Courthouse on March 15. Prev Next

Brian Christine is withdrawing from the race to replace Steve Ammons on the Jefferson County Commission and will endorse retired Alabama Supreme Court Justice Mike Bolin in the election for the District 5 spot.

Christine, a urologist who lives in Mountain Brook, said he met with Bolin, who lives in Vestavia Hills, on Tuesday night to talk with him about his decision. While he and Bolin acknowledged Christine has a “puncher’s chance” at winning, he admitted Bolin, with decades of experience in public service, is the stronger candidate.

“I think Mike will do a very good job,” Christine said.

Christine, who previously ran unsuccessfully for state Senate against incumbent Dan Roberts, said he plans to “stay in the game” and wants to be in public service. While he does not know what that looks like, he said he will wait and see what happens.

The election commission must meet within seven days from June 1, the day the seat is vacated, to set a date for the election. The election must be held within 45 days from the date of that meeting.

Ammons will become the CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance on Thursday.