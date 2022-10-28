Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer returns to Homewood

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Blazer Bolt People take part in the 9th annual Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer.

The 9th annual Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk returned on a beautiful Saturday morning Oct. 15 in Homewood. The event, sponsored by Blazer Bolt Inc., raises funds for brain cancer research and patient support services at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Children’s of Alabama. This year’s run featured ­­­40 teams and 600 registrants, 124 of whom participated virtually.

Additionally, unique to 2022 was the Blazer Bolt Eufaula Run. Cici Dixon organized a local Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer in Eufaula, which ran simultaneously with our Homewood event.

Prior to the start of the event in Homewood, individual team statements were shared and sponsors were recognized. Mr. Dana Brown gave an invocation. Parker High School Junior ROTC presented the colors while vocalist Mary Hawkins of the division of neuro-oncology sang our national anthem.

“The Survivor Walk continues to remain a truly, deeply, moving and heartfelt experience as brain cancer survivors, family and loved ones were cheered on and honored as they crossed the finish line,” the company said in a statement. “Each individual and team brought genuine empathy and hope to those battling brain cancer. We are so grateful to our patients, their loved ones and those supporting them at home and in the clinic for making this event possible.”

See www.blazerbolt.com for more information.

-- Submitted by Blazer Bolt, Inc.