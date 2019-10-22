Blazer Bolt boasts record attendance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rhodemarie Maron. The sixth annual Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk, held Saturday, Oct. 19, in Homewood featured a record 44 teams and 840 registrants.

The sixth annual Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk, held Saturday, Oct. 19, in Homewood featured a record 44 teams. Each year the number of teams continues to grow, as most participants either created or belonged to a team running in honor of an individual or individuals.

The event, sponsored by Blazer Bolt Inc., raises funds for brain cancer research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Children’s of Alabama. This year’s run featured 840 registrants despite the likelihood of inclement weather.

The Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer has been a tremendous success due to the support and participation of patients and their friends and families.

“The Survivor Walk continued to remain a truly and deeply moving and heartfelt experience as brain cancer survivors, family and loved ones were honored and cheered as they crossed the finish line,” said Dr. Rhodemarie Maron, architect of the event. “Each individual and team brought genuine empathy and hope to those battling brain cancer. We are so grateful to our patients, their loved ones and those supporting them at home and in the clinic for making this event possible.”

Prior to start of the event, individual team statements were shared and sponsors were recognized. An invocation was given by Eric Thomas. The UAB ROTC served as honor guard for the presentation of the colors, while Carmen Atkinson sang the national anthem.

Funds raised this year will go toward the goal of raising $50,000 to support the purchase of an Illumina NextSeq 550 gene sequencer. This instrument will accelerate the ability of the program to have in-house data production and analysis for cutting-edge genomics from a basic to clinical research perspective.

The total capital outlay for this instrument is $250,000. Dr. Ryan Miller, the new director of neuropathology who was recently recruited to UAB from UNC, will provide leadership and technical expertise on the instrument’s deployment in advancing our understanding of brain cancer.

Please see www.blazerbolt.com for more information.

Submitted by Rhodemarie Maron.