Birmingham .NET Meetup to hold ChatGPT for .NET Developers at Samford University

× Expand Photo courtesy of Meetup.com Birmingham.

"ChatGPT for .NET Developers" is scheduled to take place at Samford University on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

This event serves as a valuable opportunity for developers to explore the capabilities of prompt engineering and natural language processing (NLP) in the realm of intelligent application development.

The session aims to unravel the complexities surrounding these concepts, shedding light on how they empower .NET developers to craft intelligent applications. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights that will contribute to the enhancement of their .NET development skills.

The venue for this enlightening presentation is Samford University, and interested individuals can find further details on the event's website at meetup.com/birmingham-net-meetup/events/296854727.