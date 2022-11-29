Birmingham Girls Choir makes its return this holiday season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Margaret Heron. The Birmingham Girls Choir has expanded during the past year and is looking forward to some Christmas performances this year.

After being on the brink of ceasing operation, the Birmingham Girls Choir is back this holiday season.

Margaret Heron, the newly-named director of the choir, said the choir operates on a much smaller financial scale than the “more well-known” Birmingham Boys Choir. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it almost forced the group to shut down due to financial pressures and lower choir attendance, Heron said. The group had to reapply for its nonprofit status with the IRS and there was concern they might not make it, Heron said.

But now, following leadership changes and an investment in the area, there are more than 70 girls in the program this year, representing 40 schools. Last year, there were only seven schools represented and between 20 and 30 girls, Heron said. Four of the more than 70 current students sang with the group before the pandemic, she said.

“It’s been really exciting, but there’s been so little recognition,” Heron said.

The choir has done their part to try and change that, performing last month at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, entertaining guests with their annual fall concert. This month, they will be singing Christmas carols at Cahaba Ridge Resort on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. outside Saks at The Summit. On Dec. 13, they will be Christmas caroling in the areas around Edgewood Presbyterian Church, where they practice.

“We’re hoping to get more funding, corporate sponsorships,” Heron said.

Birmingham Girls Choir was founded a couple of decades ago, Heron said. Heron began her role as executive director last year when she was still teaching full-time, but she has since retired. The group has set up social media and Heron is now able to devote more time to the choir, she said.

The choir operates similarly to the Birmingham Boys Choir, with three separate choirs making up the entire Birmingham Girls Choir.

“Although the budget is small, the voices are strong,” Heron said in a news release.

“It has been absolutely a joy to watch,” Heron said. “Most of our girls have just a passion for singing.”

Heron said it has been great to see the community get involved and re-establish the choir’s role in the community. They started with a camp this year, allowing the girls to build friendships before they began singing, Heron said. Girls were recruited using word-of-mouth advertising and using connections with music teachers in the area, Heron said.

A variety of music is heard at concerts and performances, from Appalachian folk music to Gregorian chants to African greeting songs, and “everything in between,” Heron said. The girls rehearse once a week at Edgewood Presbyterian, with fourth grade girls and older practicing for one and a half hours and younger students practicing for 45 minutes, Heron said.

Coming from a public education background, leading the choir was “all new” to Heron, she said, but she thanked the great people on the board who have helped her, and said the nonprofit status should be re-established this year.

For more information, visit birminghamgirlschoir.org.