Birmingham Boys Choir to host concert in Homewood

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Members of the Birmingham Boys Choir perform during their holiday concert at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Dec. 19, 2019.

The Birmingham Boys Choir will again offer a free concert to Birmingham area residents to mark the holiday season.

This year’s concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Samford University’s Wright Center.

Following last year’s virtual event, the class of 2021 has been invited to perform with the 2022 class to make up for not having a physical performance, said Tricia Simpson, operations manager for the choir.

Birmingham Boys Choir

WHERE: Samford University’s Wright Center

WHEN: Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

WEB:birminghamboyschoir.org

“Every other year we invite BBC fathers/father figures to join us in performing in the concert,” Simpson said. “This year, we have over 30 dads singing with us as well as a few alumni. We extended a special invitation to the class of 2021 to join us since their senior year Christmas concert was a virtual video offering.”

The choir features more than 100 voices singing, and at the Christmas concert, the boys will sing Christmas carols and Christmas anthems, Simpson said.

“As our gift to the community, we invite you to gather your friends and family to make this part of your holiday tradition,” Simpson said.

The choir also is holding open auditions for its spring 2022 semester. Those who are interested can find out more information and schedule an audition at birminghamboyschoir.org/auditions. No previous experience is required.

The Birmingham Boys Choir is a 125-voice choir of young men ages 8-18 and offers two annual concerts — the spring concert and Christmas concert — along with other collaborative performances throughout the year.