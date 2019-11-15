Birmingham Boys Choir plans Christmas concert at Briarwood

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Boys Choir. The Birmingham Boys Choir will hold its 42nd annual Christmas concert Dec. 19. × 2 of 2 Expand Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas concert information. Prev Next

The Birmingham Boys Choir will once again return to Briarwood Presbyterian Church in December for its Christmas concert.

The 42nd annual concert is set for Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and is a free gift to the community, said Tricia Simpson, operations manager for the choir.

“We invite everyone to come out and enjoy this wonderful holiday tradition,” Simpson said. “Our choir is made up of 150- plus boys from ages 8-18, from over 50 different schools around the greater Birmingham area, including Vestavia schools.”

To prepare for the longtime Birmingham tradition, concert directors start getting ready by choosing appropriate music, obtaining copies of the music and then planning rehearsals, music director Ken Berg said.

“All of this must happen before you even begin rehearsing,” Berg said.

This year, there will be a new addition to the choir. Dads and granddads of choir members will join their sons and grandsons, which adds a new layer to the concert, Berg said.

Choir members will rehearse music long before the concert and will then learn a “procession chart” that shows them how to get into their places, Berg said.

For more information on the choir, visit birminghamboyschoir.org. To learn more about Briarwood Presbyterian Church, visit briarwood.org. The church is at 2200 Briarwood Way in Birmingham.