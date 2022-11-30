Birmingham Boys Choir celebrating 50 years of music with Christmas concert

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Members of the Birmingham Boys Choir perform during their holiday concert at Briarwood Presbyterian Church in December 2019.

On Dec. 13, the Birmingham Boys Choir will celebrate 50 years of music with its 45th Annual Christmas Concert, “Behold the Star!”

Held at the Samford University Wright Center, the concert will also mark 45 years of direction by Ken and Susan Berg.

“The Star of Bethlehem is a prominent feature within the wealth of glorious choral music of the Advent/Christmas season,” said Ken Berg, who also provided creative direction.

Following the theme of the concert, the program will feature a combination of classic carols and contemporary pieces with a focus on the Nativity story. The choir comprises Junior Choristers, Senior Choristers and Graduate Choristers, totaling 140 boys who range from 3rd to 12th grade. The choristers, who represent communities all over Birmingham, begin rehearsing for the program in September. “They rehearse once a week at four different satellite locations and then they come together in the middle of November, when they start full rehearsals,” said operations manager Charlotte Rumore.

Preserving a centuries-old tradition, the BBC provides boys and young men in Birmingham with musical training and the opportunity to perform in countries like Ireland, Japan and Germany. The nonprofit relies on public support. Rumore said the Christmas concert is the organization’s “gift back to the public.”

In addition to the vocal performances, the program will feature live accompaniment, including Susan Berg on the piano, a violinist and a string quartet.

“This concert will not only include some of the most beloved carols of the season but also some lesser-known carols and new anthems, all of which — like the Star — lead us to find the Christ child born into our world,” Berg said.

“Behold the Star!” will begin at 7 p.m. and admission is free to the public.