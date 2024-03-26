Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host 'Planting Pollinators and Keeping Bees' lecture on March 28

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is set to host a lecture on "Planting Pollinators and Keeping Bees" on March 28.

The event, featuring Regional Extension Agent Olivia Fuller, offers attendees the opportunity to learn about beekeeping and attracting pollinators to their backyard. Olivia Fuller will share insights into the importance of pollinators and offer practical advice on how to care for them.

For those interested in attending, further details can be found on the Birmingham Botanical Gardens website at bbgardens.org/event/planting-pollinators-keeping-bees.