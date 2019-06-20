Back-to-school tax-free weekend coming to Homewood

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Save on school supplies for this coming year with the state of Alabama’s annual tax-free weekend July 19-21.

The state of Alabama’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend is set this year for July 19-21, offering parents a chance to save money on their children’s school supplies.

Meredith Drennen, director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, said the tax holiday is the weekend before the sidewalk sale in Homewood, which allows shoppers to purchase summer items from Homewood merchants for as much as 75 percent off.

With the two weekends back-to-back, after the state moved the tax-free weekend back from early August, it allows Homewood residents to take advantage and stock up on needed supplies, Drennen said.

The back-to-school weekend has been going on in Alabama for 14 years, Drennen said, and Homewood has participated in years past, giving businesses a chance to draw in customers looking to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Not all items are exempted from sales tax. General clothing is exempted from the tax, along with computers under $750, computer software, computer supplies, and all general school supplies.

Sports gear, protective equipment and certain clothing accessories, such as costumes, are not exempt and are subject to sales tax, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue’s website.

For more information on the weekend, visit revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/sales-tax-holidays.