Back to School Bash returns next month

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. People gather at Patriot Park for the Back to School Bash in August 2022. × 2 of 2 Expand Staff photo. Children play on an inflatable during the annual Back to School Bash. Prev Next

The Homewood Parks and Rec Department will team up with the West Homewood Neighborhood Association for the city’s annual summer festival.

The event will feature food, fun, bounce houses, a pep rally and live music at Homewood’s annual Back to School Bash, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Patriot Park.

Rusty Holley, the superintendent of Homewood Parks and Recreation, said this year’s event will feature a pep rally with members of the Homewood High School Patriot Band at 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., local band DeVine and Co will take the stage. Inspired by the music of the Grateful Dead, DeVine and Co blends rock, jazz and improvisation to create their own sound.

Holley said the band will perform throughout most of the evening.

Mechanical rides this year will include a cyclone swing and another ride for adults called Reckless.

“The cyclone swing is for the younger kids, while Reckless looks like a big pirate ship. It has a patriotic look to it,” Holley said.

Two to four food trucks will be at the event, and guests will have access to nearby restaurants as well.

“The food truck vendors are all either sponsors of the West Homewood Neighborhood Association or sponsors of We Love Homewood Day,” he said. “Cantina and Neighbors Ice Cream will also be open across the street.”

Holley said his team always begins preparing three to four months ahead for the Back to School Bash, especially when planning for the mechanical rides and inflatables.

“This has been happening every year for around the last 20 years,” Holley said. “For the last seven years, we’ve partnered with the West Homewood Neighborhood Association, who’s helped with the logistics.”

General admission is free, but attendees must purchase a $10 wristband to enjoy the inflatables and the rides. Proceeds benefit the HHS band, Holley said.

Patriot Park is located at 710 Oak Grove Road in Homewood. For more information, visit homewoodparks.com/special-events.