Area churches partner to feed the hungry

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith. The Food For Our Journey nonprofit food van is packed with water and hot meals for 200 people in need thanks to parishioners at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and Prince of Peace Catholic Church. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Frances Smith. Hot Sunday meals like this one prepared bymembers of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and Prince of Peace Catholic Church were delivered to food insecure people in Birmingham by the Food For Our Journey van. Prev Next

The team behind the non-profit food van, Food For Our Journey (FFOJ), was helped in September by two parishes of the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham.

Teamwork between some parishioners of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (OLS) in Homewood and Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover made sure that 200 people who are food insecure ate a hot Sunday meal Sept. 6. The Knights of Columbus at Prince of Peace donated and cooked 80 pounds of barbecue pork. Members of OLS added hot dogs with the trimmings along with homemade macaroni and cheese, baked beans, and watermelon.

The OLS crew plated the meals that were loaded onto the van that goes to nearly a dozen locations in Birmingham to feed people who cannot travel to food pantries. The van serves 700 meals a day, plus water, seven days a week. The food van is available every Wednesday from 9-10:30 a.m. in the OLS parking lot to accept donations including bottled water, soft fruit, masks, and clean, gently used or new socks.

Submitted by Frances Smith.