Archivist helps preserve Homewood history at library

Photos by Erin Nelson. Robin Dunn, the archivist at the Homewood Public Library, talks about a Homewood Monopoly game that is one of the artifacts in the library archives. A scrapbook dating back to the 1930s from Hall-Kent School is one of the artifacts in the Homewood Public Library archives.

The Homewood Public Library is working to ensure that the city’s history remains available for all who are interested.

The library recently received a $10,000 grant from the Library Services and Technology Act, which, along with $2,500 in funds provided by the city, paid for the archival work of Robin Dunn. Through the end of July, Dunn will be digitizing historical documents and archives in the library and uploading them onto AlabamaMosaic, a free website that makes historical documents and archives from across the state available to everyone.

The idea came about during the COVID-19 pandemic, said library Director Judith Wright. The library has a small collection of archives and Homewood memorabilia, but patrons could not access it during the pandemic, as it is only available for viewing in the library. Wright looked into obtaining a grant to digitize the archives and was successful. Having a trained archivist like Dunn is essential so that the work is done properly, she said.

There are old pamphlets reassuring Homewood residents of the city’s plans after World War II ended, past Homewood High School yearbooks, newspaper archives and more. While she is in town, Dunn will also train library staff on the process so they can do it once she leaves, Wright said.

The materials located in the library’s archives have been collected in the roughly 80 years since the library opened, Dunn said. A small room in the library will serve as the archival room, allowing patrons to read and do research. While the materials cannot be checked out, they can be used within the walls of the library, she said.

Dunn began her work in February and has already spoken to members of the public during a community event, and she also helps retrieve requested items as patrons request it, she said.

Yearbooks are “a big deal,” Dunn said, as everyone wants to go back and reminisce on their high school days. Each yearbook takes about eight hours just to scan, she said, then another five hours to upload.

Dunn is here in Alabama by way of Florida, where she grew up and went to school, first at the University of Central Florida in Orlando for her undergraduate work and then at the University of West Florida in Pensacola for her master’s degree. She has a focus on museum history and enjoys talking about why preserving local history is so important.

“History itself is so important to learn about. I think local history [is important] because you better understand your community and it helps you understand how things grow,” she said.

Historical records can be important when purchasing a home, starting a business or looking into family genealogy, Dunn said.

“I know people say history repeats itself. I don’t say it repeats itself because everything has to be exactly the same. I say it rhymes. … It might not be exactly the same, but it goes together,” Dunn said.

While the library is not taking donations at this time, the public can demonstrate their support by showing interest, Dunn said.

On May 11 at 6 p.m., members of the public can come meet Dunn and hear her talk more about the work she is doing.