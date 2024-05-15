Annual Hardy Fern Sale at Birmingham Botanical Gardens set for June 15

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Fern Society will host its Annual Hardy Fern Sale on Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place in the growing area above the Fern Glade at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. A shuttle service will be available between the plaza and the sale location.

Attendees are encouraged to bring wagons or rolling carts. Purchases can be made with cash or check only. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.