Annual fall plant sale at Botanical Gardens on Sept. 11

Photo courtesy of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. A volunteer at a plant sale at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The gardens will host a fall plant sale in September.

The nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its annual fall plant sale Saturday, Sept. 11, at the gardens.

The sale is free and open to the public and will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors in the facility’s Formal Garden and Hill Garden, according to a Friends news release.

Hundreds of plants will be on sale, including dozens of varieties of natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, houseplants, camellias, trees and shrubs.

The proceeds from the sale, held each year since 1993, will support the gardens.

Many of the plants on sale have been nurtured at the gardens by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups, the release states.

Other plants at the sale are especially selected by the growing groups and ordered from regional nurseries, Friends spokesperson Mindy Black said.

All of the plants are chosen for the sale because they have been shown to thrive in Southern gardens, Black said.

Attendees at the sale can also obtain expert advice from seasoned gardeners, many of whom have trained and been in the Jefferson County Master Gardener program.

“Fall is a wonderful time to plant, and the [sale] offers our community a terrific opportunity to talk with experts about plants that thrive in Southern gardens and to discover tried-and-true tips and tricks for caring for them,” Friends Executive Director Tom Underwood said.

Members of the Friends will enjoy in-person priority shopping at the sale on Friday, Sept. 10, from 4-5:30 p.m.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring portable shopping carts to the sale.

Attendees can check the event website — bbgardens.org/fallplantsalebbgardens.org/fallplantsale — for updates regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.