Animals take over the Homewood Library’s schedule this month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Tucker. A young boy interacts with a snake at the Homewood Public Library.

Kyle Bass, executive director of Homewood Theatre, will be sharing the history of the organization at an event this month at the Homewood Public Library.

Bass is scheduled to speak July 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s large auditorium.

“He will take you from a movie theater near ‘the curve,’ through its various forms, and arrive at the current incarnation at SoHo Square,” the library said in a news release. “Kyle will take you behind the scenes for all the scoops, and will even bring a friend or two to demonstrate some of the fun that goes on at the live-action, community theater that is now Homewood Theatre.”

For little ones, look out for “Farmyard Friends,” an event set for July 3 in the large auditorium. The DART Family Farm will bring farm animals from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for children of all ages to come and play.

Those fond of scalier friends can enjoy “Snakes ‘n Stuff!” from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. and 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. in the round auditorium. Aaron the snake guy will bring snakes and other reptiles.

Rising sixth graders can enjoy a sixth grade social on July 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the large auditorium. The students will be able to eat and mingle with other soon-to-be middle school students. Pizza will be served.

In the teen department, there will be a chance for teens to create their own comics. The event is set for July 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Room 110.

Earlier in the month, on July 1, there is an opportunity for teens to spend the afternoon painting and sipping coffee. The event is set for 2 to 4 p.m. in Room 109.

There is also a two-part teen pottery class, the first from 3 to 5 p.m. on July 13 and another from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on July 25, both in Room 110. The first class is dedicated to teens creating the pottery and the second will allow them to decorate their creations.

Adults can learn how to attract butterflies to their yard on July 19. Participants will learn to plant a butterfly garden with plants and flowers that butterflies love to feed and lay eggs on from master gardener Rick Cybulsky. The event is set for 1 to 2 p.m. in Room 102.

Register for these events and find more online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.