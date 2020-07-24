Ward 1’s Andy Gwaltney secures City Council seat in Ward 1, Place 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of Andy Gwaltney. Andy Gwaltney

Ward 1’s Andy Gwaltney has secured his seat for Homewood City Council in Ward 1, Place 2.

Gwaltney, 41, will serve another term on the council because no candidates qualified to run for Ward 1, Place 2. He announced his bid for reelection earlier in July.

In his upcoming term, Gwaltney said he hopes to have effective communication with residents through ward meetings and weekly emails.

He said he wants to support the Rosedale community through the Rosedale Day of Service and through dialog with the Rosedale Community Development Corporation. He also said he wants to work toward getting the Rosedale community a historic designation.

He would like to make improvements to traffic and parking, he said. He supports bicycle lane construction and tree planting and landscaping programs, he said.

Updates to 18th Street South, improvements and the addition of greenery to City Hall Plaza, infrastructure planning programs, support for the schools and recycling are other main points in Gwaltney’s campaign, he said.

Gwaltney is a cofounder of Cahaba Brewing Co. and is the regional director of MCommunications. He is on the Board of Directors for the Alabama Brewers Guild. He is also an officer at Free The Hops and is the corporate coordinator for the American Heart Association.

In addition to representing Ward 1 on City Council, Gwaltney also chairs the Public Works Committee, is the liaison to the Homewood Library Board and is a member of the Regional Councilor Roundtable.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

Visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/voteforandy or follow him on Instagram at @voteforandy for more information.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying ended July 21.