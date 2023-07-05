AmFirst’s 3rd annual Feeding Families Across Alabama Food Drive underway

× Expand File photo by Ron Burkett.

America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) began its annual Feeding Families Across Alabama Food Drive on July 1 and it extends through the end of the month.

All generated proceeds — consisting of both food items and monetary donations at all 21 branch locations — will benefit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

In 2022, the month-long food drive raised more than $25,000 and 22,314 pounds of food for families in need across the state.

“We are proud to again support Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s mission to feed people in need today and foster collaborative solutions to end hunger tomorrow,” said AmFirst president and CEO Bill Connor. “We invite our employees, members and the public to join us in supporting those that need it most.”

From July 1-31, nonperishable food items will be collected at any one of AmFirst’s 21 locations. Though most substantial food items are welcome, the following items are most needed:

Canned Tuna in Water

Canned Chicken

Cereal, Oatmeal, Grits

Dried or Canned Beans

Pasta and Pasta Sauce

Brown or White Rice

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Macaroni and Cheese

Canned Vegetables

Canned or Dried Fruit

In addition to food item donations, monetary donations will also be accepted with funds going directly to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. The final check presentation will be held Thursday, Aug. 3.

“Our success is only as impactful as the community that supports it,” said Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement Jody Mattson. “We hope that people across the state will support this longstanding initiative through a monetary or item donation; anything you can give will make a difference for families in need.”

For more information on the food drive, please visit amfirst.org.