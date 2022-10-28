Metro Roundup: Alabama Symphony announces launch of library partnership program

× Expand Photo courtesy of ASO.

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) has announced the launch of a pilot program with area libraries called Check Out the Symphony. Through this initiative, library card holders in select communities are able to “check out” the symphony in all its glory by checking out ASO concert tickets at their local library for free.

North Shelby Library, Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, Homewood Public Library, Hoover Public Library, O’Neal Library, and Birmingham Public Library have been given physical tickets to all 26 of the orchestra’s Masterworks and Coffee performances to distribute to their patrons. The number of tickets per library varies from four to 20 per performance depending on size of the library, with the opportunity to offer more if demand is high.

Judith Wright, Director of the Homewood Public Library says of the program, "Libraries are constantly evolving to meet the needs of our community and this partnership is a prime example. The Homewood Public Library is thrilled to partner with ASO to provide free tickets to our community members. It showcases how libraries have changed to meet the needs of our community to become cultural and community centers."

Director of the North Shelby Library, Kate Etheredge, added, “It is my hope that the availability of the tickets from the library will give more patrons who haven’t previously been to an ASO concert the chance to experience the magic.”

Each library has different methods for reserving tickets, with different conditions in place, such as limits to the amount of tickets per household, and how many times per season each household may participate in this offer.

For more information on how to access free tickets through your local library visit alsymphony.org/library.

–Submitted by Cassandra Flores, Marketing & Communications Coordinator for the ASO

