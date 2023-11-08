76th National Veterans Day Parade set on Nov. 11

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Paradegoers watch as the 72nd annual Veterans Day Parade makes its way down 1st Avenue South in downtown Birmingham in November 2019.

The 76th National Veterans Day Parade is set on Nov. 11, 2023.

The event is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the parade commencing at 1 p.m. The parade is set to proceed through the streets of downtown Birmingham regardless of the weather conditions.

This year's National Veterans Day Parade will feature Medal of Honor recipient Melvin Morris as the Parade Marshall. Melvin Morris's distinguished service record has earned him the honor of leading the parade.

For more information about Melvin Morris and his Medal of Honor, you can access his Medal of Honor page.

The parade serves as a tribute to the nation's veterans and aims to commemorate their dedication and sacrifices in service to their country.

Birmingham's National Veterans Day Parade is a long-standing tradition that offers the community an opportunity to come together and show their support for the nation's veterans.

For more information, visit nationalveteransday.org/parade.