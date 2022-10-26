22nd annual Holiday Open House set for Nov. 3

× Expand Staff photo. Shoppers look at Christmas decor and merchandise during the Holiday Open House on 18th Street South.

Early this month, the city of Homewood will once again celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the Holiday Open House.

The annual event, now in its 22nd year, is set for Nov. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. along 18th Street South.

Stores will hold extended hours, have special sales and have their Christmas items available to purchase. Some refreshments will be available as well, Homewood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Meredith Drennen said.

Guests can enjoy Penzey’s Spices, photos with Santa and the Homewood for the Holidays trolley, in addition to seeing what all the stores along 18th Street have to offer, Drennen said.

It’s a great time for residents to start on their Christmas lists and to check out holiday offerings from the businesses.

“So often, businesses want to show appreciation for customers,” Drennen said. “This kicks it off early, before the craziness [of the holiday season].”

The trolley and Santa making an appearance are recent additions to the popular event, and people will now set up booths on 18th Street for their business, even if they aren’t located on 18th Street, expanding options for guests, Drennen said.

“It’s a great way to get excited for the holidays,” Drennen said.