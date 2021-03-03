Bank, subdivision projects move forward in Planning Commission

× Expand Screenshot by Ingrid Schnader Robertson Banking The Robertson Banking development moved forward at the March 2 Planning Commission meeting.

The Planning Commission approved a final development plan for a one-story bank building and approved a final plat for a seven-lot subdivision at its March 2 meeting.

The Robertson Banking building will be located at 2611 18th Place S. and will be approximately 3,000 square feet. The project will need six variances, including a monumental sign variance and a variance to allow the parking lot to be constructed closer to the property line.

“In order to provide all of the parking spaces that the bank needs, we had to construct that parking lot really right up to the property line, both on the north and the southern sides,” said Ryan Medley with Sain Associates.

Robertson Banking is an Alabama-based company and is one of the oldest banks in Alabama. Its main office is in Demopolis,, and the bank already has one branch in Birmingham.

Also approved at the Planning Commission was a final plat for a seven-lot subdivision on Forest Ridge Road. The case packet lists five proffers that the developer has agreed to. Included in the proffers are that all homes will be built with residential sprinkler systems and that a fire hydrant will be added to Forest Ridge Road.

The next Planning Commission meeting will be May 4.