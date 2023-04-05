2023 Patton Creek Art Festival to feature 50 artists this Saturday, April 8

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Suzanne Hurst of Montevallo, Alabama, talks with artist Tim Tingle at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The Central Alabama Artist Guild is putting on its fourth annual Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center this Saturday, April 8.

The festival will be held on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature 50 artists, including painters of various styles and artists who create pottery, jewelry, glass and more, said Lindanne Phillips, chairwoman of this year’s festival. Each artist will have work for sale.

One of this year’s musical acts is a duo called Stellen, comprised of Steve Vadorksy and Ellen Brake, who play traditional Americana, folk and Irish music and enjoy telling stories in songs. Another musician scheduled to be there is Tom Jambor, who has played his blues harmonica in numerous local venues as well as in Memphis, Clarksdale, Mississippi, Manhattan, Dunedin, Florida, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Norway.

Admission to the Patton Creek Art Festival is free. Guests will have a chance to vote for their favorite art piece and participate in a hands-on art experience with She-She Vaughn. Food vendors also will be on site.

The Central Alabama Artist Guild was created in 2015 when three groups merged: the Vestavia Art Association, Hoover Art Association and Shelby County Art. The group held its first show in Vestavia Hills in 2016, its second show in the concourse at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in 2017 and the next two years at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. In 2020, the group moved to the Patton Creek shopping center and have stayed there since.

