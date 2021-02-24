’20 data reflects ‘vibrant’ real estate market in Homewood

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. According to the Birmingham Association of Realtors, there were 436 homes sold in Homewood in 2020, and the average selling price was $467,378, Mayor Patrick McClusky said.

Real estate data from 2020 shows that Homewood is a very vibrant city, Mayor Patrick McClusky said during his Jan. 19 state-of-the-city address.

The median home value in Homewood was $432,380 at the time of McClusky’s address, according to the National Associ-ation of Realtors. There has been a 7.5% increase in median home value in the city since the beginning of 2020.

“That’s just an absolutely remarkable number,” McCluskysaid.

According to the Birmingham Association of Realtors, there were 436 homes sold in Homewood in 2020, and the average selling price was $467,378, McClusky said.

Homes were on the market for a median time of five days in 2020, and 170 of the 436 homes sold last year were sold within two days.

“I think this shows that Homewood is a very sought-after place to live in,” McClusky said. “I’m so thankful for everyone that is here in Homewood and the job they’ve done over this past year.”

Homewood is an attractive city to homebuyers for many reasons. Walkscore.com listed Homewood as the most walkable city in Alabama in 2020, and more sidewalks continue to be built in the city. From many homes in Homewood, children can walk to school or to the park, and residents can walk to nearby shops and restaurants. This walkability, in addition to well-kept parks and recreation areas, is one leading reason for home buying in this city, McClusky said.

Homebuyers love Homewood’s award-winning school system, McClusky said. Homewood City Schools was named the No. 1 school district in the Birmingham area for 2021 by Niche. U.S News and World Report lists Homewood High School as the No. 4 high school in Alabama. The school system also has 42 teachers certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Homebuyers also cite close proximity to Birmingham; the charm and character of Homewood’s housing supply; and a family-centric, tight-knit community atmosphere as leading reasons for buying a home in Homewood, McClusky said.