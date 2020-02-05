Edgewood residents open new eatery in former Saw’s on the Side space

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader Starnes Media Local 39 is located at 1006 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, between Dreamcakes and SAW's BBQ. The space formerly housed Saw's on the Side.

Jonathan and Lyndsey Sealy love living in Edgewood — so much so that they decided to contribute to its growth by opening a new restaurant concept.

The couple live on St. Charles Street with their son and can walk to the businesses on Oxmoor Road. But they noticed there was something missing.

“Days that I had off, Lyndsey and I were always like, ‘Let’s go get a snack somewhere. Let’s go get a glass of wine,’” Jonathan said. “We wanted something that was close to Homewood because we live in Homewood. But there really wasn’t an option.”

When Saw’s on the Side closed last September, they saw an opportunity.

“It just sort of opened up, and we just jumped on it,” Jonathan said.

Their new restaurant, called Local 39, opened Jan. 29, just in time for the Super Bowl. It’s named after the No. 39 streetcar that used to go through Edgewood and run where the Local 39 front door is today, Lyndsey said.

“We thought it was a great neighborhood reference without being too on the nose,” Lyndsey said. “Now, as then, we want the Local 39 to bring people together.”

The restaurant serves mostly bar fare with a few menu items borrowed from SAW’s BBQ, such as the SAW’s Burger and the Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Sandwich. Customers can also add any SAW’s sauce on their chicken wings.

The menu isn’t set in stone yet, but Jonathan said a few menu items aren’t going anywhere.

“My chef, Antwuan Stockdale, has been frying wings for probably 20-plus years,” Jonathan said. “And his chicken wings are delicious.”

The space will also have more than just fried food, he said.

“We’ve added some salads,” he said. “You’ll be able to get a kale caesar, a mixed green with a vinaigrette, and we’ve got poached shrimp or you can do a chicken breast.”

Jonathan worked at restaurants through college and has worked at Highlands Bar and Grill for 20 years, but he quit his job at Highlands in December to open this new restaurant.

“I’m still at the phase of, ‘Oh my goodness, I just opened up my own restaurant!’” he said. “Here I go. I’m about to double my hours.”

But one thing Jonathan and Lyndsey won’t have to worry much about is their commute to work.

“When I signed the operating agreement and everything and it went through an attorney, I counted the steps from my back door to the back door of this place. It’s 174 steps,” he said, laughing. “We just love this neighborhood. It’s just been really special, and I hope I can add to it.”

Local 39 is at 1006 Oxmoor Road. Search Local 39 Homewood on Facebook or call 205-407-4206 for more information.