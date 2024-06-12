Council authorizes sharing agreement with Mountain Brook fire department

× Expand Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead says an agreement to share reserve equipment with Mountain Brook will help the community be better prepared in a time of emergency.

The Homewood City Council Monday night authorized the mayor to sign an agreement in which the Homewood and Mountain Brook fire departments can borrow equipment from one another.

“Basically, what that agreement does (is) it allows us to share reserve equipment,” Homewood Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead told the Homewood Star. “Homewood has a reserve engine and a reserve ariel. Mountain Brook has one. But if they happen to run out, if for some reason they have some major breakdown, they can now borrow one from us through this agreement that we just signed on Monday, and vice versa.

“If we run out of our trucks or have some catastrophic failure, we can borrow a fire engine from them instead of having to rent or purchase another one in the short term,” the chief said. “It's really critical because our trucks now take a little over three years to build. Their lead time is about 30 months from the time you order one until you get one.”

