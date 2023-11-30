High school volleyball season concludes

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Homewood's Mira McCool (13) hits during the North Super Regional volleyball tournament Oct. 25 at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. John Carroll’s Meredith Davis (2) passes the ball in a match against Pelham in the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament at Pelham High School on Oct. 18. Prev Next

The Homewood and John Carroll high school volleyball teams recently finished their seasons.

Homewood advanced to the Class 6A North Super Regional quarterfinals, where the Patriots finished a win short of the state tournament. Homewood swept Huffman 3-0 in the opening round of the tournament at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The Patriots then fell to Fort Payne 3-1 in the quarterfinals, ending their season.

Homewood finished as the Area 9 champions, with an 18-23 record on the season. Mira McCool completed her career with over 500 kills. Freshman setter Kam Coleman has already surpassed 500 career assists.

“The 2023 season was filled with challenges and growth,” Homewood head coach Andie Freedman said. “We are excited to keep working and developing in the offseason.”

Liz Cleland and Carson Jarmon were also seniors for the Patriots this fall.

John Carroll played in 6A, Area 10, one of the deepest areas in the classification. The Cavs notched a regular-season win over eventual area champion Pelham but fell short against the Panthers in the area tournament.

Meredith Davis and Kaitlin Gilchrist were the team’s two seniors this season.