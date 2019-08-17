Volunteer for the Borgen Project

The Borgen Project is a nonprofit organization heading an innovative national campaign working towards reducing poverty in foreign countries and making the issue a focus of U.S. foreign policy.

This informational meeting will provide the community with an opportunity to learn more about global poverty but more specifically, the organization, what issues the Borgen Project advocates for, and how the Borgen Project reduces global poverty. Volunteer and internship opportunities will be discussed and how the community can make a difference.

As an intern, I will also be discussing my experience interning and volunteering for this unique organization.