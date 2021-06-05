Virtual Wine and Cheese Tasting with Smiley Brothers (Virtual)

June 5: Virtual Wine and Cheese Tasting with Smiley Brothers. 6:30-7:30 p.m. A virtual wine tasting right in the comfort of a participant’s own home. Smiley Brothers has prepared a three-bottle package that can be purchased through them that will cost $60 (includes one white, one rose, one red). A cheese platter can be added for $15 (enough for two). There will also be a bonus wine available for anyone interested (purchase price $65 dollar range). All the wines have been discounted from original prices. Criss Smiley, owner of Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods, will be the guide for the wine and cheese tasting. Register online.