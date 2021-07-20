Virtual Tuesday Trivia: Happy Birthday, Harry!
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
July 20: Virtual Tuesday Trivia: Happy Birthday, Harry! 6:30 p.m. Celebrate Harry Potter’s 41st birthday with a virtual trivia game about his Hogwarts years. Questions will cover the books and movies. Winning team/person gets a book bundle (local pickup only). Register online by July 19. Zoom and Kahoot information will be emailed July 20.
