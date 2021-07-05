Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally. 2-3 p.m. Free yoga classes sponsored by the library. A gentle workout of 15 minutes in the chair, 15 minutes standing with chair, 15 minutes on the mat. All levels of fitness welcome. Register online. July 7: Niki Sepsas Presents Boston: Countdown to Revolution. 2-3 p.m. Travel and history programs this month will focus on 18th-century Boston, Massachusetts. Register online.