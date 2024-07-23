Vestavia Hills High School Youth Soccer Camp

Vestavia Hills High School Men's Soccer hosts youth soccer camps this summer. Men's Head Soccer Coach Leo Harlan and Varsity Assistant Coach Coleman Jennings will lead the camps. Campers can expect a high-energy experience and to focus on ball skills, passing and receiving fundamentals, combination play, tactical knowledge, and scrimmaging. The camps are for rising 1st - 6th graders.

The camp fee is $125, and check-in begins at 8:30 AM on the first day of camp. Please remember to bring sunscreen and water.