Verna Gates, Author of 100 Things to Do in Birmingham Before You Die

They called it the Magic City. Birmingham sprang up fast, as if a magician’s wand pulled skyscrapers out of a valley surrounded by mountains. The combination of beauty made by man and nature, compliments a vibrant city pulsing with activity – on the sidewalk or the trail. Some come for the fine dining at restaurants such as one named America’s Best Restaurant by James Beard. Others for the challenging mountain biking trails. Join us as Verna discusses all our city’s magic.