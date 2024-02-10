Valentines Dinner Theatre - Till Beth Do We Part

Homewood Theatre presents Till Beth Do We Part. Whether you're married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you're sure to enjoy this brand new laugh-out-loud Jones Hope Wooten Comedy! There will be a buffet starting at 6:30 p.m., and the show follows, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for the buffet and show. Purchase your tickets online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org