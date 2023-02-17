Valentines Dinner Theatre - Elvis People

With the iconic mythology of Elvis as a backdrop, Elvis People is a funny and touching journey through the decades that examines the King's impact on American culture through the eyes of the disparate people he affected throughout and beyond his life. Elvis, as a character, does not appear in the play, but his spirit infuses the play as it explores the profound impact that Elvis has had on millions of people and on the culture of America. There will be a buffet starting at 6:30 p.m., and the show follows, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Monday, January 9. Purchase your tickets before February 15 online at the Adult Services Desk or at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/vdt.