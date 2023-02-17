Valentines Dinner Theatre - Elvis People

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

With the iconic mythology of Elvis as a backdrop, Elvis People is a funny and touching journey through the decades that examines the King's impact on American culture through the eyes of the disparate people he affected throughout and beyond his life. Elvis, as a character, does not appear in the play, but his spirit infuses the play as it explores the profound impact that Elvis has had on millions of people and on the culture of America. There will be a buffet starting at 6:30 p.m., and the show follows, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Monday, January 9.  Purchase your tickets before February 15 online at the Adult Services Desk or at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/vdt.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Theater & Dance
2053326625
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Valentines Dinner Theatre - Elvis People - 2023-02-17 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Valentines Dinner Theatre - Elvis People - 2023-02-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Valentines Dinner Theatre - Elvis People - 2023-02-17 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Valentines Dinner Theatre - Elvis People - 2023-02-17 18:30:00 ical