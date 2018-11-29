UAB Neuroscience Café - Rett Syndrome and Autism

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

THU, November 29, from 6:30-8 p.m. Round Auditorium

This program centers on Rett syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum, is a neurological & developmental disorder that mostly occurs in females.

