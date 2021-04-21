UAB CAPPI Series - Molecular Mechanisms that Drive Addiction

UAB researchers from diverse scientific disciplines are joining forces to help crack the stubborn mysteries of addiction. Their goal is to define the molecular events that drive addictive behavior and, ultimately, to develop new treatments that can help people sustain long-term recovery. Join us as Dr. James Bibb discusses the promising new treatment plans that will help those with addictions.

Join the lecture on Zoom at 12pm: https://uab.zoom.us/j/93579306170