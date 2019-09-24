Tween Social Justice Book Club: Refugee by Alan Gratz

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(4-7 Grade) This new book club for 4th-7th graders will feature books that focus on hot topics in the world today. September’s book is Refugee by Alan Gratz. On the surface, the characters of Alan Gratz's Refugee have little in common. They live in different eras, different countries, and practice different religions. Yet when they are forced to flee their homes, they all become refugees. Rm 110

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
