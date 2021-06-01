Tween Book Club

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

June 1: Tween Book Club. 4-5 p.m. Rising fourth through seventh graders. This virtual book club will feature books that focus on hot topics in the world today. June’s book is “Black Brother, Black Brother” by Jewell Parker Rhodes. Suspended unjustly from elite Middlefield Prep, Donte Ellison studies fencing with a former champion, hoping to put the racist fencing team captain in his place.

