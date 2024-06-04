My Time in the FBI
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Free and open to all: Speaker Mayor Ashley Curry will take us behind closed doors and share significant cases and events from his 25-year career as a Special Agent in the FBI. He will provide insights into the "FBI family" and its characteristics, along with sharing some light-hearted moments that helped maintain a sense of humor during his tenure in law enforcement. Event sponsored by OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham Chapter.
