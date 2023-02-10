“They Fell in Love Making the Movie” Brown Bag Lunch & Trivia To Have & Have Not (1944)

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

During World War ll, American expatriate (Humphrey Bogart) helps transport a French Resistance leader and his beautiful wife while romancing a sensuous lounge singer (Lauren Bacall). Bogart and Bacall fell in love during production. The director Howard Hawks afterward said this it was actually Bacall’s character, Slim, that Bogart had fallen for, “so she had to keep playing it the rest of her life.”

