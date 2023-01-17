The Life of a Civil War Soldier

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The Life of a Civil War Soldier

Tuesday, Jan. 17

10:30 a.m. – noon

Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

Buddy Moon, Civil War Re-enactor

Soldiers’ everyday life and combat experiences during the American Civil War were almost identical. Regardless of a soldier’s side, he shared a typical lifestyle with the men he fought against. Using items from the period, reproduction equipment and photos, attendees will gain insight into America’s great conflict and the men who fought in it.

Open to the public and presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Alabama

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
2053486482
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Life of a Civil War Soldier - 2023-01-17 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Life of a Civil War Soldier - 2023-01-17 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Life of a Civil War Soldier - 2023-01-17 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Life of a Civil War Soldier - 2023-01-17 10:30:00 ical