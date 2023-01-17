The Life of a Civil War Soldier

Tuesday, Jan. 17

10:30 a.m. – noon

Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

Buddy Moon, Civil War Re-enactor

Soldiers’ everyday life and combat experiences during the American Civil War were almost identical. Regardless of a soldier’s side, he shared a typical lifestyle with the men he fought against. Using items from the period, reproduction equipment and photos, attendees will gain insight into America’s great conflict and the men who fought in it.

Open to the public and presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Alabama