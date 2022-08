Thanksgiving Brown Bag & Film – What’s Cooking? (2000)

Bring your own lunch and join us for a heartwarming Thanksgiving film. On Thanksgiving day, four ethnically diverse families -- Vietnamese, Latino, Jewish, and African American — gather for the traditional meal. Each family has its own distinct way of cooking the traditional holiday meal and each has its own set of problems. Great cast includes Kyra Sedgwick, Mercedes Ruehl, Juliana Marguilis, Alfre Woodard, Joan Chen.